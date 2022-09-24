Search icon
Massive earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on Richter scale jolts Andaman and Nicobar Island

The depth of the earthquake was 75 km below the ground and it occurred at 2:30 am.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 07:00 AM IST

File Photo

An earthquake of a massive 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island in the early hours on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. 

The depth of the earthquake was 75 km below the ground and it occurred at 2:30 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.1, Occurred on 24-09-2022, 02:23:00 IST, Lat: 3.71 and Long: 95.96, Depth: 75 Km, Location: 431 km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman, and Nicobar island, India," NCS said in a tweet.

No life or property loss was reported after the earthquake. 

A similar 6.1 magnitude earthquake also struck Chile on Saturday (local time), according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground and it occurred at 04:23 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 24-09-2022, 04:23:27 IST, Lat: -41.34 & Long: -75.61, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 979km SSW of Santiago, Chile," NCS tweeted. No casualties were reported after the earthquake. 

