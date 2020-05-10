Massive dust storm hits Delhi-NCR; accompanying rains bring relief from summer heat

A massive dust storm was whipped up in the Delhi-NCR region on late Sunday morning as strong winds frequented the skies in the national capital. Bringing some relief to the citizens from the intense heat, rains soon followed, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms.

The change in weather and the dust storm was witnessed in areas from Noida to Rajouri Garden in West Delhi.

Dust storm envelops #Delhi in a sudden change of weather; Visuals from Gazipur flyover pic.twitter.com/iZZqzEldqw — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

#WATCH Dust storm envelops #Delhi in a sudden change of weather; Visuals from Gazipur area pic.twitter.com/GEot2byafd — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

The enveloping dust storm was also witnessed in places like Vasant Vihar in Delhi.

A massive dust storm hits Delhi; Visuals from Vasant Vihar area pic.twitter.com/OoVhztROsU — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that these light rains, which might bring temporary relief from the summer heat, will not lead to a higher drop in temperatures. Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius yesterday. It's expected to reach, even exceed, 41 degrees today.

Although, according to the met department, light rains will continue for the next two to three days, with thunderstorm accompanied with a hailstorm.

Other states like Haryana, Chandigarh, and Chhattisgarh are also likely to witness light rains along with thunderstorms over the upcoming few days. Rains may occur in Uttarakhand and Telangana as well. In addition, storms can also be seen in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.