INDIA

Massive crackdown in Bihar: Enforcement agencies seize cash, liquor, drugs worth Rs 34 crore ahead of state assembly elections

The Election Commission has confirmed that various enforcement agencies have been conducting seizures, and expenditure observers have been appointed to monitor the spending of candidates during the election period. Bihar is scheduled to hold a two-phased election next month.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

As Bihar gears up for its crucial Assembly elections in the coming weeks, enforcement agencies have intensified their efforts to counter attempts by political parties to sway voters. Since the election dates were announced on October 6, a total of Rs 33.97 crore worth of cash, drugs, liquor, and other inducements have been confiscated in Bihar.

The Election Commission has confirmed that various enforcement agencies have been conducting seizures, and expenditure observers have been appointed to monitor the spending of candidates during the election period.

The state of Bihar is scheduled to hold a two-phased election next month, with voting on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes set for November 14.

Bihar is preparing for free and fare elections

To ensure transparency, a strong mechanism is in place to monitor the election spending of candidates in Bihar. The Election Commission has issued a directive, emphasizing that enforcement authorities should conduct their checks and inspections without causing any inconvenience or harassment to the general public.

The Election Commission has also stated that expenditure observers arrived in the respective constituencies of the candidates on the day the notification for the two phases of the election was issued. These observers are set to meet with the appointed officials to ensure compliance with the election spending guidelines.

The EC has also said that flying squads, surveillance teams, and video monitoring units are operating continuously to identify any potential instances of money or other incentives being used to influence voters.

Furthermore, an online system known as the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) has been implemented in Bihar. This system will facilitate the real-time reporting of interceptions and seizures made by surveillance teams and enforcement agencies, ensuring efficient monitoring of the election process.

