MASSIVE crackdown at IGI Airport: Delhi police bust visa and passport fraud, arrest...; Here's what we know so far

Delhi Police’s IGI Airport unit carried out a major crackdown on visa and passport fraud in 2025, arresting over 130 people including agents and facilitators. Authorities froze suspicious bank accounts, issued LOCs, arrested proclaimed offenders, and intensified action against touting and theft.

In a sweeping operation against visa and passport fraud, the IGI Airport Police in Delhi arrested more than 130 individuals in 2025, including travel agents and facilitators involved in illegal immigration activities. The crackdown also focused on uncovering financial networks supporting these criminal operations, marking a shift in the approach to investigations.

A Shift Toward Financial Investigations

For the first time, Delhi Police placed a strong emphasis on financial investigations as part of their strategy to tackle fraud at the airport. Investigators dug into the financial activities of suspected agents running illegal immigration operations, identifying over 100 bank accounts involved in suspicious transactions. These accounts, showing signs of fraudulent activities, have been frozen, restricting further access to the funds. In one of the cases, authorities even petitioned a competent court to seize properties suspected of being bought using proceeds from the crimes.

In addition to freezing accounts, the police continue to extend their investigations into other agents, looking to trace and disrupt the financial networks facilitating illegal immigration.

Issuance of Look Out Circulars (LOCs)

To prevent further escape of the accused, the police secured 140 Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against absconding criminals in 2025. This preventive measure aims to alert immigration authorities, ensuring that these individuals cannot leave the country unnoticed. In an ongoing effort to apprehend suspects, 119 Proclaimed Offenders, including those wanted for over a decade, were taken into custody.

Tackling Touting and Theft at the Airport

In addition to the fraud crackdown, the IGI Airport Police have been intensifying their efforts to combat touting and theft within the airport premises. Over 300 cases of touting were reported during the year, resulting in the arrest of more than 400 individuals. Touts at airports typically prey on passengers, offering fake services or misleading them into illegal activities.

The police also made significant headway in curbing theft, with over 60 arrests linked to baggage and cargo thefts. As part of their investigation, airport ground staff from various airlines were questioned to uncover any internal involvement in the crimes.

Zero-Tolerance Policy for Criminal Activities

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer emphasised the airport unit's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy for illegal activities. 'Our goal is to completely eradicate illegal operations such as fraud, touting, and theft from the airport, while maintaining the safety and security of passengers,' Veer stated.

The IGI Airport Police’s relentless actions in 2025 highlight their determination to keep the airport free of criminal activities and ensure the integrity of airport operations. The authorities have vowed to continue their stringent approach in the upcoming years, focusing on both preventive and investigative measures.