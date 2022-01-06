Massive COVID-19 spike recorded in Maharashtra; Mumbai accounts for 20,181 fresh cases

Amid rising fears over a third wave of the pandemic, Maharashtra has reported a high surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. According to the official data, Maharashtra has reported a total of 36,265 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1.14 lakh, including the new COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra has also reported 79 fresh Omicron cases over the last 24 hours, making it the state to report the highest number of cases of the new COVID-19 variant.

As Maharashtra reported a massive surge of COVID-19 cases, the city of Mumbai accounted for the highest number of cases in the state. Out of the 36,265 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, Mumbai accounted for 20,181 new cases.

A fresh all-time-high of COVID-19 cases was recorded in Mumbai on Thursday, as it reported over 5,000 more cases than on Wednesday. Mumbai had logged 15,166 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, with the total infection tally in the city reaching 8,53,809.

It is now likely that a lockdown might be imposed in Mumbai, as the city has recorded the highest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases today after the deadly second wave of the pandemic. It is also likely that stricter COVID-19 curbs might be imposed in Maharashtra after today’s spike in cases.

Earlier, authorities from Mumbai and Maharashtra had dismissed the possibility of a lockdown, stating that if more cases arise, stricter COVID-19 curbs will be imposed but a lockdown is not likely as the situation in the state is currently under control.

Delhi also saw a massive surge in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 15,097 new cases being reported in the national capital over the last 24 hours. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said today that the third wave of the pandemic has already hit the city.