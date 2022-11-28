Massive blaze breaks out in northwest Delhi, 27 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Photo: ANI

A massive fire erupted at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi’s northwest region on Monday. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The blaze was reported at 12:25 pm, officials of the fire department said. The incident happened at the factory at C-46 Lawrence Road in Keshav Puram industrial area of Delhi, they said.

"Acting on the call, a total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the site. So far, no casualty has been reported," said Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS). The operation to douse fire was underway at the spot.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

READ | South Delhi school receives bomb threat, disposal squad verifies spot

(With inputs from agencies)