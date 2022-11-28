Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Massive blaze breaks out in northwest Delhi, 27 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Fire breaks out in Delhi: No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

Massive blaze breaks out in northwest Delhi, 27 fire tenders rushed to the spot
Photo: ANI

A massive fire erupted at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi’s northwest region on Monday. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported in the incident. 

The blaze was reported at 12:25 pm, officials of the fire department said. The incident happened at the factory at C-46 Lawrence Road in Keshav Puram industrial area of Delhi, they said.

"Acting on the call, a total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the site. So far, no casualty has been reported," said Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS). The operation to douse fire was underway at the spot.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

READ | South Delhi school receives bomb threat, disposal squad verifies spot

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history, smashes 7 sixes in an over during Vijay Hazare trophy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.