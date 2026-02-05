Massive blast in Meghalaya's coal mine, 10 killed, here's what we know so far

Ghaziabad suicide: Father of three minor sisters claims they hated Indian identity, threatened suicide; diary makes startling revelations
INDIA
Massive blast in Meghalaya's coal mine, 10 labourers killed
At least 10 labourers killed and one critically injured in a massive dynamite blast at a coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.
(This is a breaking story)