FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo cancellation: No flights to be operated to, from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till 11 February, here’s why

Budget session 2026-27 to begin today; Key dates, bills, and more, here's all you need to know

Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg, viral video shows snow engulfing tourist area

Orry makes shocking revelation on rift with Sara Ali Khan, demands apology from Amrita Singh for 'traumatising' him: 'I can't do that anymore'

Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan to permanently lose eye vision? Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demands shift to hospital from Adiala jail, permit to meet with family

New flyover planned to connect Dwarka expressway to Bijwasan station, aims to reduce congestion, check details

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents govt's 11-month report card, outlines plan for city

Dharmendra mixed vodka in coconut water on Sholay sets, reveals director Ramesh Sippy: 'It gave him a certain spirit'

Border 2 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol-starrer maintains strong hold on Tuesday, crosses Rs 200 crore in India

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta signs MoU with CGTMSE, startups to get collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IndiGo cancellation: No flights to be operated to, from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till 11 February, here’s why

IndiGo cancellation: No flights to be operated to, from Almaty, Baku, here’s why

Orry makes shocking revelation on rift with Sara Ali Khan, demands apology from Amrita Singh for 'traumatising' him: 'I can't do that anymore'

Orry demands apology from Amrita Singh to end his rift with Sara, Ibrahim

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents govt's 11-month report card, outlines plan for city

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents 11-month report card, outlines plan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa

HomeIndia

INDIA

Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg, viral video shows snow engulfing tourist area

CCTV footage from the area shows the sheer force of the avalanche, with snow sweeping through buildings and covering the surrounding landscape.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 07:24 AM IST

Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg, viral video shows snow engulfing tourist area
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A massive avalanche hit the tourist resort of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, causing widespread panic but fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The avalanche struck Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district at around 10.12 pm, sending a powerful wall of snow rushing down the mountainside and engulfing several buildings in its path.

CCTV footage shows extent of damage

CCTV footage from the area shows the sheer force of the avalanche, with snow sweeping through buildings and covering the surrounding landscape. Emergency teams and local authorities sprang into action quickly to assess the situation and ensure there were no casualties. The swift response helped prevent any loss of life, officials said.

Disruption in Kashmir valley

The avalanche came as fresh snowfall across Kashmir disrupted normal life on Tuesday. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut, and all flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded in the valley. Snowfall that began late Monday night blanketed large parts of the region, causing widespread disruptions.

Roads and airport affected

Officials said National Highway 44 was closed after heavy snow accumulated near the Navyug tunnel at Qazigund and the Banihal stretch. At Srinagar International Airport, all 58 scheduled flights — 29 arrivals and 29 departures — were cancelled. Authorities said continuous snowfall made the runway unsafe for aircraft operations, stranding passengers and disrupting travel plans.

IMD prediction

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain or snow across most areas, with the possibility of thunder or gusty winds in some places. Light precipitation is also expected on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority has issued avalanche warnings for 11 districts, with a high-danger warning in place for areas above 2,000 metres in Ganderbal district. Medium-danger warnings have been issued for similar elevations in several other districts in Kashmir and Jammu regions

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IndiGo cancellation: No flights to be operated to, from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till 11 February, here’s why
IndiGo cancellation: No flights to be operated to, from Almaty, Baku, here’s why
Budget session 2026-27 to begin today; Key dates, bills, and more, here's all you need to know
Budget session 2026-27 to begin today; here's all you need to know
Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg, viral video shows snow engulfing tourist area
Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg
Orry makes shocking revelation on rift with Sara Ali Khan, demands apology from Amrita Singh for 'traumatising' him: 'I can't do that anymore'
Orry demands apology from Amrita Singh to end his rift with Sara, Ibrahim
Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan to permanently lose eye vision? Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demands shift to hospital from Adiala jail, permit to meet with family
Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan to lose eye vision? PTI demands shift to hospital
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement