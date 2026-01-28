Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg, viral video shows snow engulfing tourist area

CCTV footage from the area shows the sheer force of the avalanche, with snow sweeping through buildings and covering the surrounding landscape.

A massive avalanche hit the tourist resort of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, causing widespread panic but fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The avalanche struck Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district at around 10.12 pm, sending a powerful wall of snow rushing down the mountainside and engulfing several buildings in its path.

CCTV footage shows extent of damage

CCTV footage from the area shows the sheer force of the avalanche, with snow sweeping through buildings and covering the surrounding landscape. Emergency teams and local authorities sprang into action quickly to assess the situation and ensure there were no casualties. The swift response helped prevent any loss of life, officials said.

BREAKING: A high-intensity powder avalanche has struck parts of Sonamarg, in Jammu and Kashmir, India, affecting areas near the Inter Mountain Sonamarg and Sonamarg Inn hotels, according to early reports.



No reports of casualties so far. pic.twitter.com/6IRwBGtMCh — Volcaholic (@volcaholic1) January 27, 2026

Disruption in Kashmir valley

The avalanche came as fresh snowfall across Kashmir disrupted normal life on Tuesday. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut, and all flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded in the valley. Snowfall that began late Monday night blanketed large parts of the region, causing widespread disruptions.

Roads and airport affected

Officials said National Highway 44 was closed after heavy snow accumulated near the Navyug tunnel at Qazigund and the Banihal stretch. At Srinagar International Airport, all 58 scheduled flights — 29 arrivals and 29 departures — were cancelled. Authorities said continuous snowfall made the runway unsafe for aircraft operations, stranding passengers and disrupting travel plans.

IMD prediction

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain or snow across most areas, with the possibility of thunder or gusty winds in some places. Light precipitation is also expected on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority has issued avalanche warnings for 11 districts, with a high-danger warning in place for areas above 2,000 metres in Ganderbal district. Medium-danger warnings have been issued for similar elevations in several other districts in Kashmir and Jammu regions