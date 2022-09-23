Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

WATCH: Massive avalanche engulfs mountains surrounding Kedarnath shrine, no loss of life reported

There was no loss of property or life but the authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

WATCH: Massive avalanche engulfs mountains surrounding Kedarnath shrine, no loss of life reported
Image Source: Twitter

An avalanche hit the mountains surrounding the holy Kedarnath shrine on Thursday evening at around 6.30 pm.

A viral social media video shows a massive snowball expanding as it descends through the mountains behind the shrine. The Chorabari glacier catchment area is where the avalanche struck.

 

There was no loss of property or life but the authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

It is the same Himalayan glacial lake that overflowed in 2013, producing the worst floods in Uttarakhand's history.

In June 2013, Uttrakhand had unusually heavy rains, causing the Chorabari glacier to melt and the Mandakini river to erupt. Large areas of Uttarakhand were flooded. According to reports, the hardest affected area was the Kedarnath valley in Uttrakhand, where the flood killed over 5,000 people.

The Himalayas are being affected by glacier lake outburst flooding (GLOF). Several GLOFs have slammed the Himalayas over the years, causing major infrastructural damage and taking thousands of lives.

Recent studies have found that a majority of glaciers in the Himalayan region are melting faster with climate change.

Between 1935 and 1996, the average glacial retreat rate was 20 meters per year, increasing to high to 38 meters per year after that. According to studies, the retreat has accelerated, with Gangotri retreating by roughly 300 meters in the last decade or two.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 461 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.