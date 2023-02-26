DNA Verified: Massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake to hit Nagaland on Feb 26? Here's what NSDMA says (file photo)

Since the massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month killing over 50,000 people, there has been a concern about earthquakes all over the world.

In India, a viral message is doing rounds claiming that a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake will hit Nagaland on February 26. It said that the earthquake will have its epicentre at Manipur’s capital city Imphal and occur at 12.09 pm.

The message that comes in a map under the headline '2023 India Earthquake' also claimed that the impending earthquake will last for 31 seconds. However, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has busted the viral message, saying the claim is unfounded with no scientific proof.

The NSDMA has clarified that the warning being circulated on social media is not from a government authenticated or authorised agency.

It added that the warning about an impending earthquake has no relation to any of the authorised nodal agency monitoring seismic activity in the country, such as the National Centre for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.

NSDMA issue Press Release in regard to the viral message clip of an impending earthquake to occur on the 26th Feb. 2023, 1200 Noon, which is being circulated in social media creating panic in the minds of the public@MyGovNagaland pic.twitter.com/9MA07vHPR5 — NAGALAND STATE DISASTER MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY (@StateDisaster) February 23, 2023

The NSDMA also advised the public not to panic but be aware and continue to adhere to various safety measures it issues from time to time concerning earthquakes.

Nagaland and other northeastern states including Manipur lie in the Seismic Zone-V and in a tectonic plate boundary which is most vulnerable to earthquakes.

READ | Karnataka govt employees to go on indefinite strike from March 1, here's why