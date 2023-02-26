Search icon
DNA Verified: Massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake to hit Nagaland on Feb 26? Here's what NSDMA says

Nagaland and other northeastern states lie in the Seismic Zone-V and in a tectonic plate boundary which is most vulnerable to earthquakes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

Since the massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month killing over 50,000 people, there has been a concern about earthquakes all over the world.

In India, a viral message is doing rounds claiming that a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake will hit Nagaland on February 26. It said that the earthquake will have its epicentre at Manipur’s capital city Imphal and occur at 12.09 pm. 

The message that comes in a map under the headline '2023 India Earthquake' also claimed that the impending earthquake will last for 31 seconds. However, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has busted the viral message, saying the claim is unfounded with no scientific proof.

The NSDMA has clarified that the warning being circulated on social media is not from a government authenticated or authorised agency.

It added that the warning about an impending earthquake has no relation to any of the authorised nodal agency monitoring seismic activity in the country, such as the National Centre for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.

The NSDMA also advised the public not to panic but be aware and continue to adhere to various safety measures it issues from time to time concerning earthquakes.

Nagaland and other northeastern states including Manipur lie in the Seismic Zone-V and in a tectonic plate boundary which is most vulnerable to earthquakes.

