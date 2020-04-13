Trending#

#MaskHaiNa: Mumbai Police tweets 'Main Hoon Na' scene to spread awareness about COVID-19

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has shared a Bollywood reference again to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.


Updated: Apr 13, 2020, 08:13 AM IST

Known for its quirky and innovative posts, Mumbai police have yet again winning social media with its latest post.

With each passing day, the number of confirmed cases continues to soar in India and so staying inside the home, maintaining social distance and wearing masks when out are the only few options left to break the chain. 

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has shared a Bollywood reference again to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. After using references from "Stree", the Mumbai Police account used a scene from the popular Hindi film "Main Hoon Na", where Shah Rukh as Ram Prasad Sharma makes a "Matrix" likes back dive to save himself from the spit splatter from Professor Rasai, played by veteran actor Satish Shah.

Mumbai Police captioned the video on Twitter: "@iamsrk wouldn't need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!" The Mumbai Police Twitter handle is known for their funny and quirky references on social matters.

The second video was tweeted with caption- "This class (well, almost all of them) was prompt to learn its lesson from @iamsrk's encounter with Professor Rasai! #MaskHaiNa."

The post is going viral on social media and people appreciated it...

Recently, they gave a quirky twist to the dialogue: "O Stree Kar Aana" from the film "Stree" to "O Corona kabhi mat aana (O corona never come)"

Recently, Bollywood stars took to social media to thank the Mumbai Police.

They expressed their gratitude to Mumbai Police for their extraordinary efforts to maintain law and order in the city amid the COVID-19 lockdown.