Mask-up Mumbai: Omicron and 'poor air quality' put Mumbaikars in 'double risk'

Even as Mumbai grapples with sudden surge in COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of the new and highly transmissible Omicron variant, there is another reason for Mumbaikars to worry about. The air quality index (AQI) in the financial capital has suddenly dipped to the 'poor' category, while that of Pune has moved to the 'moderate' category.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's (IITM) System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), both particulate matter PM10 and PM2.5 have exceeded their maximum permissible limits in the areas. SAFAR readings showed that in areas such as BKC, Chembur, Mazgaon and Colaba, air quality plunged to 'poor' and 'very poor' categories.

Health experts are advising the people of the state to use protective measures and mask up to protect themselves from the exposure to pollutants as well as from COVID-19 virus. Several international studies in the recent past have linked air pollution to an increased risk of infection from COVID-19.

What study says

Chinese study says short-term exposure to PM2.5 and PM10 increases incidence and mortality of COVID-19 more than long-term exposure.

Study says for other air pollutants like SO2 and NO2, long-term exposure was more significant than short-term exposure.

Larger number of suspended particulate matter in the air increases the risk of transmission of viral infections via airborne droplets.

COVID being an airborne droplet virus, there is a risk of transmission during environmental conditions, say state COVID-19 task force member.

Other flu-like illnesses may also be more contagious when air pollution levels are high, say COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi.