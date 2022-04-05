Mask not mandatory in Chandigarh, no fine will be levied

As Covid-19 cases continue to decline, the Chandigarh administration on Monday lifted all the remaining Covid restrictions including the wearing of masks in public places.

According to the order issued by the administration, no penalty would be charged for not wearing a face mask in public or workplaces from now onwards. However, the administration advised people to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing of face mask, hand hygiene, and maintaining social distancing.

The order read, "The undersigned in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, State Disaster Management Authority hereby withdraws all the remaining orders/guidelines issued under DM Act, 2005 with immediate effect. No penalty or fine shall be imposed for not wearing of face mask in public/workplaces. However, the general public is advised to adhere to COVID Appropriate behaviour including wearing of face mask, hand hygiene and maintaining social distancing."

For the unversed, several states in India have lifted Covid-19 restrictions and made use of face masks optional in public places given the decline in Covid-19 cases across the country. States which have removed mask mandate include Maharashtra, Delhi, and Telangana.

Meanwhile, India reported below 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday after 795 new Covid cases were recorded in 24 hours. In the same period, 58 Covid related deaths were registered, taking the total number of deaths to 5,21,416, said the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has declined to 12,054. Active cases now constitute 0.03 percent of the country's total positive cases. A total of 1,280 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.