Martyrdom of St. Queen Ketevan is a story of courage: EAM Jaishankar

Headlines

Best rakhi gift for sister under 1000

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Wordle 798 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 26

Around 70 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Delhi government school

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Best rakhi gift for sister under 1000

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Neeraj Chopra: Incredible records of India's Golden Boy

This batter breaks MS Dhoni's record against Pakistan

10 harmful habits that are damaging your kidneys

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

HomeIndia

India

Martyrdom of St. Queen Ketevan is a story of courage: EAM Jaishankar

India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar officially handed over part of the relics of St. Queen Ketevan to govt.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jul 10, 2021, 08:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a mega ceremony filled with pomp and splendor in Georgia's capital Tiblisi, India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar officially handed over part of the relics of St. Queen Ketevan to govt. St. Ketevan was a 17th century Georgian Queen martyred in Iran's Shiraz with her remains brought to Goa by the Portuguese in 1627.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Sameba Holy Trinity Cathedral EAM said, "Given the immense spiritual value that this relic holds for the people of Georgia, we had kept this sacred heritage as our own..The martyrdom of St. Queen Ketevan is a story of courage and sacrifice." The event saw the participation of Georgia's top political and religious leaders including His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia.

While a part of the relic has been permanently handed over, a part remains in India. The Indian EAM highlighted, "One part of the holy relics still remain in India as a reminder of our shared past", adding, "The presence of some of the relics in India and Georgia is a bridge of faith between our two countries"

This is the first visit of any Indian EAM to the country since the country's independence in 1991. During the visit, he held talks with his counterpart FM David Zalkaliani. The last time any Indian EAM and Georgian FM met was in Delhi in 2000 between the then Georgian FM Irakli Menagarishvili & EAM Jaswant Singh.

Connectivity was the key focus of the talks in Tiblisi, with EAM at the joint presser alongside PM  Irakli Garibashvili saying, "We had a discussion on connectivity...And whether it is land, maritime or air connectivity, I think we have agreed that it is in our mutual interest to promote it and to do so expeditiously."

There are 8000 Indian students in Georgia and are more than 50000 Indian tourists visit the country. In fact, a number of Indian movies have been shot in the country.

EAM thanked the Georgian govt for the "care that you have taken of the Indian student community" amid the covid pandemic, saying "you went the extra mile to look after our students in many cases help them come back home and then come back to Georgia for their studies and I do want on their behalf to really convey our appreciation."

The country has a number of investments in the hydel sector, hydroelectricity sector, steel sector, power transmission, and power sector. Lauding the country's pro-investment policies, EAM said, "I really applaud your ranking, I am sure that if there was a wider appreciation of that in India you would see an even more enthusiastic business interest in India."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 financial Rakhi gift ideas for sisters

69th National Film Awards list of winners: RRR, Sardar Udham, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in 18 months, regained weight, know why

India to ban exports of this household item, morning tea to get expensive if...

India very close to a final call on FTA with UK, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE