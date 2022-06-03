Headlines

Martyrdom Day: LG Manoj Sinha pays tribute to Guru Arjan Dev Ji on Shaheedi Diwas 2022

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2022 is observed by the global Sikh community on June 3 every year.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2022, 09:14 AM IST

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha shared a message on account of Martyrdom Day. He paid his tributes to Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, who is the fifth Sikh Guru and asked people to follow the teachings and lessons propagated by the Great Guru.

Also, READ: World Bicycle Day 2022: Theme, WhatsApp messages, wishes to share on June 3

While sharing his message, the Lt Governor said that the Guru’s supreme sacrifice for preserving the values of humanism, secularism and oneness of mankind is an eternal source of inspiration for all.

Referring to the teachings of the Guru, the Lt Governor said, “We all must follow the path shown by Guruji’s teachings and dedicate ourselves to live a virtuous life spreading love, brotherhood, harmony.”

The Lt Governor further recognised that the holy scripture Adi-Granth Sri Guru Granth Sahib by Guru Arjan Dev Ji is a momentous compilation as it includes sacred teachings of all preceding Gurus, saints and sages. The teachings make up an ocean of knowledge and wisdom and guide the human society to work upon creating a society based on the principals of peace, progress and overall prosperity.

Also, READ: PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh today

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2022 is observed by the global Sikh community on June 3 every year. In celebration of this auspicious day, Sikh’s often organise ‘Chabeel’.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

