Married woman throws acid on Facebook lover, attack caught on cam

Kerala: A 35-year-old woman was help after being accused of an acid attack on a man who had rejected her proposal for a marriage. The woman, mother of two, met the man on the social media platform Facebook a couple of years ago. Both had decided to marry. However, the man decided to end the relationship and get married to another woman after he found out that his lover was already married to another man and also had children.

As per police in Adimali town of Kerala’s Idukki district where the incident took place, the 27-year-old acid attack victim, known as Arun Kumar, lost his eyesight in the incident. He is currently being treated at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The woman had called the man to talk and then attacked him from behind. The act was caught on CCTV and the footage also emerged on social media.

The police said, “Kumar and Sheeba became friends through social media and they were in a relationship. When they decided to get married, Kumar came to know that Sheeba is already married to a man and has two children. Later, Kumar decided to end the relationship and marry another woman."

"Upon knowing this, Sheeba called Kumar for discussing and when she could not able to convince to him marry her, Sheeba attacked Kumar with acid near Irumbupalam. Sheeba also suffered burn injuries," said the police.

The incident took place on November 16 and the woman was arrested three days later.