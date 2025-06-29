A married couple was found dead inside their home in Jaipur, with police saying they are looking into all possible angles, including murder and suicide. The incident came to light after Dharmendra, the husband, did not show up at the bank where he worked as a sales manager. Read on to know more.

A married couple was found dead inside their home in Jaipur on Friday, with police saying they are looking into all possible angles, including murder and suicide. The incident came to light after Dharmendra, the husband, did not show up at the bank where he worked as a sales manager and also failed to pick up his phone calls. Following this, a friend asked a family member to visit the couple's flat, where the two were found lying lifeless on the floor.

What was in the CCTV footage?

Police have said they went through the CCTV footage of the flat's parking area, which showed Dharmendra and his wife, Suman, apparently engaged in an argument. The footage was from Thursday afternoon, just one day before the two were discovered dead. In the camera footage, Suman was seen trying to stop her husband from driving. After a brief argument, he stopped the car and started talking to his wife. Suman then rested her head on Dharmendra's shoulder and held his arms, after which they came out of the vehicle and walked away. Another video from Thursday evening showed the couple entering their apartment together, with Suman seen carrying a bag.

What did the neighbours say?

Neighbours of the couple told the media that their financial condition seemed to be stable: Dharmendra was employed with a bank, while Suman was a homemaker. They had purchased the apartment a year ago, a friend of Dharmendra stated. The couple leaves behind two daughters, aged 11 and 8 years, who have been spending their summer holidays with their grandparents at their village home in Bharatpur.

What has police probe revealed?

Suman's father, Ajay Singh, has alleged that his daughter's body had injury marks. "There are injury marks on Suman's body, so they should also investigate the murder angle...There was no marital discord in the family," Singh said in a statement. Meanwhile, police officials say there was no sign of a forced entry and nothing had been stolen from the flat. Dharmendra and Suman's mobile phones have been sent to a forensic lab as part of the investigation.