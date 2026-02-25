FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Delhi is for all'

Delhi Police have arrested a married couple for allegedly racially abusing three of their neighbours from the Northeast region during a verbal fight in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday. The police have invoked SC/ST Act.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 03:51 PM IST

Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Delhi is for all'
A Delhi couple has been arrested for attacking three women from Northeast racially
Delhi Police have arrested a married couple for allegedly racially abusing  three of their neighbours from the Northeast region during a verbal fight in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Ruby Jain and her husband Harsh, were taken into custody following an investigation into an FIR registered in the case at Malviya Nagar Police Station. The police said that the incident took place on 20 February during a dispute between the two parties over a repair work at the victims' rented accommodation.  

The police also said that Ruby Jain allegedly made abusive and derogatory remarks at the three women who hail from Arunachal Pradesh during a verbal spat over the repair work.  

In the FIR, the police had mentioned provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of women and promoting enmity between groups. Later on, the police invoked sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Ruby Jain.  

“The investigation has now been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after SC-ST Act added and is being closely supervised by senior officials,” police said in a statement. 

Delhi CM condemns incident

Strongly condemning the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Delhi belongs to all and ensured the citizens that the police would take the steictest possible action.  

Sharing her reaction on the incident she wrote on X, "I strongly condemn the incident that occurred with our sisters from the Northeast and stand firmly with them. Here, the dignity, respect, and safety of every citizen is paramount. I will meet with them personally." 

Ensuring citizens of justice in the case, Gupta added, "The police are taking legal action with full responsibility, and we will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against the culprits. Harassing, discriminating against, or humiliating any daughter will not be tolerated at any cost. We are all one, and the safety of every daughter is our utmost responsibility."  

