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Mark Zuckerberg apologises for deepfakes, child sexual abuse material on Meta platforms

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Mark Zuckerberg apologises for deepfakes, child sexual abuse material on Meta platforms

The development took place during a meeting of senior global executives from Meta with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg apologises for deepfakes, child sexual abuse material on Meta platforms
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
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Meta chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg has tendered an apology to India over deepfake content and child sexual abuse material on the company's social media platforms, which include Instagram. The development took place during a meeting of senior global executives from Meta with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Hindustan Times reported citing sources.

 

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Mark Zuckerberg apologises for deepfakes, child sexual abuse material on Meta platforms
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