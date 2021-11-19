'Mark my words': Rahul Gandhi's old video predicting withdrawal of farm laws goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws. Apologising to the countrymen for the three farm laws over which the government "failed to convince" the farmers, PM Modi on Friday urged the protesting farmers to return to their homes.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Centre, saying that farmers’ satyagraha has defeated arrogance. He also shared his old video on Twitter in which he predicted that the Modi government will be forced to repeal the three farm laws

Mark my words. Government will be forced to take back these farm laws,” the caption of the video, posted in January this year, read.

“I am very proud of what our farmers are doing and I fully support the farmers and I will continue to stand with them. Mark my words, take it from me, these laws… the government will be forced to take them back. Remember what I said,” Gandhi can be heard saying in the video.

Mark my words, the Govt will have to take back the anti-farm laws. pic.twitter.com/zLVUijF8xN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 14, 2021

The old video has now gone viral on social media, with several people hailing Rahul Gandhi for the precise prediction.

Notably, on Friday morning, PM Modi announced that the procedure to withdraw the farm laws in the Parliament will begin during the winter session that begins this month.

In the address to the nation, PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh."

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at the three Delhi borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.