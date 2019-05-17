Maritime dimension of terror concern for both India & US: John M Richardson

US Navy Chief Admiral John M Richardson said on Thursday that both the US and Indian Navies are concerned by terrorism's maritime dimension, but in light of the COMCASA agreement signed last year during the 2+2 talks between Indian and American foreign and defence ministers, exchange of information on such terror activities will help in tackling threats.

Speaking to reporters in a telephonic conference from Manila, Admiral Richardson said, "We have very, very common views in terms of the importance of addressing and taking measures so that we can minimise the possibility of terrorism — whether it comes from land or sea. Both of our Navies are concerned about the maritime dimension."

Explaining further, he said, "We have a terrific opportunity because of the last 2+2 meet, we signed an important agreement — COMCASA. This is a foundational agreement that allows us to exchange information. So we have info-exchanges for the opportunity to learn and fully understand. What we have with India allows us to exchange information on any terror activity." COMCASA — Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement — is the a foundational agreement that US signs with allies to exchange information.

Earlier this week, the US Navy Chief was in India and met his Indian counterpart, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.

On his India visit, Richardson had said that the focus was to make the relationship "vibrant" between Indian and US Navies. Indian Navy and US Navy interact regularly at bilateral and multilateral forums and participate in maritime exercises such as MALABAR and RIMPAC.

China and Iran also dominated the press conference. While on China, the US Navy chief hoped that as the country expands, "it complies with the international rules-based order", on the developing situation in west Asia especially in Iran, he said that the US is "very working closely with everybody".

US NAVY CHIEF SPEAKS ON COMCASA