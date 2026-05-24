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Marco Rubio announces ‘America First’ visa initiative during India visit; Here’s how Indians may benefit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new 'America First' visa scheduling tool during his India visit, prioritising business travellers and investors who strengthen US economic ties.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 24, 2026, 07:48 AM IST

Marco Rubio announces ‘America First’ visa initiative during India visit; Here’s how Indians may benefit
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a new 'America First' visa scheduling initiative aimed at improving the efficiency of US consular operations while prioritising travellers who contribute directly to America’s economic and strategic interests.

Speaking during his four-day diplomatic visit to India, Rubio said the upgraded scheduling system is designed to streamline visa processing for individuals whose travel helps strengthen ties between the United States and India, particularly in trade, investment and business collaboration.

Focus on Business and Strategic Engagement

According to Rubio, the new mechanism will give preference to applicants involved in commercial and economic activities that support bilateral cooperation. This includes corporate executives, investors, entrepreneurs and professionals travelling for business expansion, partnership meetings and investment-related engagements.

Rubio highlighted the rapid growth in US-India relations, noting that economic ties between the two countries have expanded significantly in recent years. He pointed to more than $20 billion in investments made by Indian companies in the United States, describing it as evidence of deepening commercial cooperation.

He also referred to the growing defence and security partnership between Washington and New Delhi, particularly through joint military exercises and strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific region.

Faster and More Efficient Consular Services

Rubio stressed that lengthy or unpredictable visa procedures can disrupt important exchanges between the two nations. Business delegations, investors and professionals often depend on timely travel approvals to finalise deals, attend negotiations and develop partnerships.

To address these concerns, the State Department has introduced a scheduling model that seeks to reduce delays and improve overall efficiency within US consulates.

'An orderly and secure consular system is essential for strengthening this important relationship,' Rubio said while explaining the rationale behind the initiative.

Support for Consular Staff

The US Secretary of State also underlined that the new system is intended to assist American diplomatic staff working in consular services. He acknowledged the role played by officers and support teams responsible for handling visa operations and promoting US national interests overseas.

Rubio said the upgraded facility would help improve workflow, reduce operational costs and allow consular teams to process applications more accurately and quickly.

He added that the initiative is not only expected to improve services for applicants but also make American missions abroad more effective in handling growing demand for visas and international travel coordination.

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