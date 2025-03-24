Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, also called Ramzan, during which practicing Muslims fast daily for a month.

There seems to be a lot of confusion around when Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated. This is because the date for the Islamic festival is decided based on the moon sighting.

Read on to know when Eid will be celebrated in India.

Expected Eid date for India

If the crescent moon is visible in India in the evening of Sunday (March 30), Eid will be celebrated the next day on March 31. However, if the crescent becomes visible on March 31, Eid will be delayed by a day and celebrated on April 1.

In India, Ramadan had begun on March 2 and more than 20 fasts have been observed

In Middle Eastern countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Eid is expected to be observed a day before -- either on March 30 or March 31 -- since moon sighting happens earlier there.

About Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr, which means "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is also known as Meethi Eid as sweets are an integral part of the celebrations. Muslims across the globe celebrate this festival by performing prayers, preparing feasts that include iconic dishes such as biryani, haleem, nihari, kebabs, and sevaiyan.