Who was Kalyani Kurale Jadhav, famous Marathi actress who passed away in road accident

Renowned Marathi actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav passed away in a road accident in Kolhapur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 07:52 PM IST

Photo: Instagram/ Kalyani Kurale

Marathi actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav known for her role in TV shows Tujhyat Jeev Rangla and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba passed away in a road accident on November 12, reported police official. 

Kalyani was allegedly hit by a dumper vehicle on Kolhapur road on her way back home from her restaurant Halondi Sangli Phata. "She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. A case has been filed against the tractor driver under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions," the Kolhapur police official said. 

An FIR has been filed at the Shiroli police station in Kolhapur and police investigation is underway. As per Indian Express report, The driver of the vehicle that hit Kalyani has been detained.

Who was Kalyani Kurale Jadhav?

Kalyani Kurale Jadhav was born in Kolkapur. She moved to Pune to pursue a career in acting and eventually became a renowned face in the Marathi entertainment industry. 

She rose to fame with TV shows like Tujhyat Jeev Rangla and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. She was very active on social media, she had posted on Instagram barely a few hours before her death. She reportedly moved back during the pandemic and started her restaurant business recently in her hometown.

(With inputs from PTI) 

