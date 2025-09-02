Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Maratha reservation protest: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends hunger strike as govt accepts demands

Jarange Patil broke down in tears and drank juice, calling the occasion a "Diwali" for his community. "Marathas have emerged victorious today and we are happy," Jarange Patil said as he was being carried from the protest stage to the ambulance on the fifth day of the agitation. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 09:00 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

Maratha reservation protest leader Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday ended his indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan after accepting the Government Resolution (GR) presented by a Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee. Jarange Patil broke down in tears and drank juice, calling the occasion a "Diwali" for his community. “Maratha vijay zala aj vijay zala, sukhi zala (Marathas have emerged victorious today and we are happy)," Jarange Patil said as he was being carried from the protest stage to the ambulance on the fifth day of the agitation.

What did Jarange Patil say as he ended hunger strike?

Jarange Patil said: "Today is Diwali for us, as we have got what we wanted.” Protesters performed Ganpati Aarti to express gratitude to God. Jarange Patil announced that after the Aarti, the Maratha quota protest would be formally over. "We have won," the 43-year-old activist told his thousands of supporters.

When and why did Jarange Patil launch Maratha protest?

Jarange Patil had started an indefinite hunger strike on Friday, demanding reservations in government jobs and educational institutes for the Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He demanded that Kunbi caste certificates be provided to all Marathas. Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court had allowed protesters time to speak with the Maharashtra government, letting them stay at the Azad Maidan until Wednesday. A delegation of state ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Manikrao Kokate, and Shivendra Raje Bhosle met with the protesters at the site and showed them the GR.

What is the history of Maratha quota protests in Maharashtra?

This was the ninth protest led by Jarange Patil in the last two years. As he launched the strike last week, the activist said he was "prepared to sacrifice" his life. "They can shoot me or put me in jail, but I won't leave Mumbai unless our demands are heard and met," he had said. The Maratha community’s long-held demand for reservations in educational institutes and government jobs had resurfaced in 2023 with protests led by Jarange Patil. At the time, the movement saw violence, suicides, and resignations of several lawmakers. The Maratha community constitutes more than 30 percent of Maharashtra's population.

