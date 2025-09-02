Maratha quota stir: Manoj Jarange refuses to leave even if he dies, know in detail about Maratha reservation

After decades of protests for Maratha reservation, the Maharashtra government promulgated an ordinance on July 9, 2014, allowing 16% reservation to Marathas in educational institutions and public employment.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil announced Tuesday that he won’t leave Azad Maidan even if he dies. However, he asked his supporters to follow the court directives and not cause inconvenience to the people by roaming the streets. This came a day after the Bombay High Court directed the activist and his supporters to vacate all streets and restore normalcy in Mumbai. Demanding a 10% reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, Jarange has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan since August 29.

Do Marathas belong to OBC?

The 43-year-old Maratha activist said, "Even if I die, I will not leave Azad Maidan. If the government tries to evict us, it will prove costly affair to them." A defiant leader said, "Remember, you might charge lathis on Marathas today and evict them from here, but you also have to visit the different parts of Maharashtra." He added, "If you want to see what Marathas are after 350 years, then go ahead and try to remove us from here."

Protests for Maratha reservation

After decades of sporadic protests for Maratha reservation, the Maharashtra government promulgated an ordinance on July 9, 2014, allowing 16% reservation to Marathas in educational institutions and public employment. However, the Bombay High Court issued an interim order on November 14, 2014, staying the implementation of the ordinance. The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the interim order on December 18, 2014. The Maharashtra assembly approved the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2014, which allows for a 16% reservation in education for socially and educationally backward classes. The Maratha community was included in the list.

Bombay High Court stays act

The Bombay High Court stayed the implementation of the Act in 2016 due to its resemblance to the ordinance. The state government set up the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission in January 2017. The Commission recommended 12% and 13% reservations for Marathas in educational institutions and appointments in public services, respectively. The Maharashtra assembly approved the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, on November 29, 2018. However, the Act exceeds the recommended quotas, granting 16% reservation for Marathas.

Supreme Court intervenes

The Supreme Court admitted an appeal to the Bombay High Court’s decision on July 12, 2019. It issued a notice to the Maharashtra state government. It chose not to stay the Bombay High Court judgment. The Supreme Court referred the case to a larger bench. It stopped the implementation of the SEBC Act for educational institutions except for postgraduate medical courses.

FAQs

Q1: What is the main demand of Manoj Jarange Patil?

Ans: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has demanded a 10% reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Q2: When did the Maharashtra government allow reservation for the Maratha community?

Ans: The Maharashtra government promulgated an ordinance on July 9, 2014, allowing 16% reservation to Marathas in educational institutions and public employment.

Summary:

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil announced Tuesday that he won’t leave Azad Maidan even if he dies. However, he asked his supporters to follow the court directives and not cause inconvenience to the people by roaming the streets. This came a day after the Bombay High Court directed the activist and his supporters to vacate all streets and restore normalcy in Mumbai. Demanding a 10% reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, Jarange has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan since August 29.