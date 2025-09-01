Maratha quota protests: Bombay HC gives ultimatum to Manoj Jarange, says, 'Vacate Mumbai streets by...'

The HC urged for normalcy to be restored in Mumbai, and gave an opportunity to Jarange and his supporters to rectify the situation.

The Bombay High Court has said the entire Mumbai city has been brought to a standstill due to the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, and the protest has not been peaceful and violated all conditions. The HC urged for normalcy to be restored in Mumbai, and gave an opportunity to Jarange and his supporters to rectify the situation and ensure all streets are vacated by Tuesday noon.

What did HC say?

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad stated that since the protesters do not have valid permission to continue the stir, it expects the state government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by initiating appropriate steps. The government shall also ensure that no more protesters, as claimed by Jarange, shall enter the city henceforth, it said.

What Maharashtra CM said

The administration will implement the Bombay High Court directives on Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota protest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. "The government will implement the High Court directives," Fadnavis told reporters in Pune and rejected the charge that law and order had collapsed.

Mumbai At Standstill

The protestors have gathered at vital places such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate railway stations, Marine Drive promenade and even the high court building. The court noted the agitation was not peaceful and that Jarange and the other protesters have violated each and every condition laid down by authorities when permission was granted to hold a peaceful protest at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.