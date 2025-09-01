Maratha Quota agitation: Manoj Jarange Patil vows to stop drinking water; Mumbai Police issues traffic alert

A large number of pro-Maratha reservation activists and Jarange-Patil's supporters have begun arriving at Azad Maidan, causing significant traffic on roads connecting south Mumbai from the eastern express highway and Atal Setu. What is Mumbai Police traffic advisory?

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, whose indefinite fast entered its fourth day on Monday, announced that he would stop consuming water from today until the state government implements Maratha reservation under the OBC category.



Maratha quota stir: Jarange to give up water intake



The cabinet subcommittee headed by Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil will meet today to discuss Jarange-Patil's demands. Jarange-Patil's medical examination was conducted at 12 o'clock last night. The medical team checked his blood and blood pressure. As he is firm in giving up water intake from today, the water level in Jarange-Patil's body has already decreased, and the doctor has advised him to continue drinking water and ORS.



Since Monday morning, a large number of pro-Maratha reservation activists and Jarange-Patil's supporters have started arriving at Azad Maidan, causing huge traffic jams on roads connecting south Mumbai from the eastern express highway and Atal Setu.



Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory

In the wake of a large gathering, the Mumbai Police in its post on X has issued a traffic advisory saying, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to Mumbaikars as their commute towards South Mumbai was affected due to the entry of a large number of people and vehicles into the city for the ongoing agitation. We worked hard and tried our best to minimise the inconvenience.”

The police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation sources said that all roads leading towards Mumbai CSMT and the municipality will be closed for traffic. Vehicles coming towards Mumbai via the JJ Flyover will be allowed to proceed via the Mumbai Police Commissionerate and then via Metro Junction or Churchgate Station. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Road near the main entrance of Azad Maidan, which comes from the Metro Junction towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), will also be closed.

Hazarimal Somani Road, which leads from Fashion Street to CSMT and is adjacent to Azad Maidan, will also be closed. The traffic route from Hutatma Chowk towards CSMT has also been changed. The police sources further said that the road from Madam Cama Road to Marine Drive Junction in front of the Mantralaya has been closed for traffic due to security reasons. The freeway, which was closed for two days due to the parking of vehicles by Maratha protesters, will remain open for traffic. Additional police deployment has been made at Azad Maidan, Marine Drive, Paydhuni, and Wadala.

Traffic is likely to be slow towards South Mumbai due to the ongoing protest. The police have reiterated that people should follow instructions to minimise inconvenience. Currently, the road from Nariman Point to the Oval Maidan area in South Mumbai is closed. Further, the road from Churchgate to Fort has also been closed for traffic. Citizens have to resort to alternative routes. Vehicles of protesters are continuously coming from the freeway, and there is a rush in the Wadi Bandar and nearby areas. People who come to work by road are also facing traffic jams.



What is Maratha quota row?



The Maratha community in Maharashtra is staging a protest for inclusion in the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) category to secure reservations in government jobs and education. Led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's hunger strike in Mumbai, the community, constituting nearly 33% of Maharashtra's population, seeks reservation benefits similar to those provided to the Kunbi community, already part of the OBC category.

The government has been facing challenges in addressing these demands due to constitutional limits on reservations and potential legal hurdles, with the Supreme Court previously invalidating Maharashtra's Socially and Educationally Backwards Classes Act, which provided quotas for the Maratha community.

(With inputs from IANS)