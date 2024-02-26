Twitter
Maratha quota agitation: Internet services suspended in 3 districts of Maharashtra

The internet services in the three districts have been suspended with effect from 6 am to 4 pm to avoid any untoward incident due to rumours on social media platforms, an official said quoting an order of the state home department.

Sonali Sharma

Feb 26, 2024

Internet services were suspended on Monday in Maharashtra's Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Beed districts to maintain law and order in view of the Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, officials said on Monday.

As a precautionary measure, borders of these districts have also been sealed, they said.

The internet services in the three districts have been suspended with effect from 6 am to 4 pm to avoid any untoward incident due to rumours on social media platforms, an official said quoting an order of the state home department.

Three cases has been registered in Beed district for agitations without permission, another official said adding that two persons have been arrested for damaging a state transport bus.
Earlier, curfew was imposed in Ambad taluka of Jalna district from Monday midnight to prevent any law and order issue in view of the ongoing agitation by Jarange.

There is a possibility that quota supporters may arrive at Antarwali Sarati village in Ambad taluka of Jalna, where Jarange has been staging a hunger strike, to stop him (from going to Mumbai).
Due to the huge crowd, there is a possibility that traffic on Dhule-Mumbai highway and tehsils near Ambad may be affected, the order by Jalna collector mentioned.

This may impact peace and create law and order issues. Hence, curfew has been imposed under CrPC section 144 (2) by the district collector in Ambad taluka from Monday midnight till further orders, it said.
The Maharashtra legislature during a one-day special session last Tuesday unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category.

But Jarange has been firm on his demand for quota for the community under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category and converting the notification on ‘blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into a law.
On Sunday, Jarange said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should not listen to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and spell out why the notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas was not being implemented.

Jarange made the remarks after CM Shinde said the activist must not test the patience of his government.

Speaking in Antarwali Sarati village earlier on Sunday, Jarange alleged Fadnavis was trying to kill him. The activist also announced that he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of the deputy CM.

Jarange also claimed that a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on it.

