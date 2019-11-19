Maoists in Kerala working with Islamic terrorists: CPI(M) leader

Kozhikode District Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], P Mohanan, on Monday accused Islamic terrorists of encouraging Maoists in Kerala, adding that Muslim terror outfits are nurturing Maoist violence by offering "water and fertilizer".

"Islamic terrorists are now encouraging Maoists in Kerala. The strength of Maoists is Muslim terror outfits who are nurturing them by offering water and fertilizer. Police should probe this angle," said Mohanan.

He also said that the National Development Front (NDF) and Islamic fundamentalists are "very enthusiastic" about supporting the Maoists.

"There is a bonhomie between Muslim terror outfits and Maoists. National Development Front (NDF) and Islamic fundamentalists are very enthusiastic about supporting Maoists," the CPI(M) District Secretary added.

Though the Maoist threat in India has largely been influential in the action around the Dandakaranya forests concentrated in the South Bastar region, Kerala police have repeatedly cited intelligence reports citing the increasing influence of Maoist presence in Kerala, specifically in the tri-junction region of the Kerala-Karnataka-Tamil Nadu (KKT) border, where multiple alerts of Maoist training units operating were raised over the last few years.