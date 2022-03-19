'Many lies have been projected in The Kashmir Files': Omar Abdullah

The 'The Kashmir Files' has created quite a stir with debates across the country turning into a political agenda. While the centre has openly supported and promoted the film, the opposition seems to have a different point of view stating that facts have been tampered with.

On Friday, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the film is a bundle of lies. Addressing the media, he said, "If it was a documentary, then it was alright, but the makers have themselves claimed that the movie was based on reality. The fact is that many lies have been projected in the film and the biggest one is that it has been wrongly shown that there was an NC government."

He further added, "It wasn't the NC government in 1990, as projected in the so-called film, but the governor's rule under the BJP-backed VP Singh regime."

On the subject of the victims of the exodus, he also added, "Let us not forget the sacrifices of Muslims and Sikhs who were also targeted by the same gun. Many Muslims and Sikhs also migrated from Kashmir and haven't returned yet."

However, he condemned the matter of forced migration of the Pandits and that the National Conference has made efforts to bring the residents back safely.