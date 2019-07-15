Many from other parties willing to join BJP in Telengana: BJP National General-Secretary

Many leaders from other parties are willing to join the BJP out of faith in its ideology and leadership, party's general secretary Muralidhar Rao said Monday.

With the BJP pulling off surprise gains in Telangana in the Lok Sabha polls, winning four of the total 17 seats, a number of leaders from the Congress, TDP and others have joined the party during the last about one month.

"Keeping faith in the progress, this leadership, this partys (BJP) ideology, leaders from many parties have joined.

The process of joining would increase," he told reporters at Warangal.

"Many prominent people in this state, in this district are in touch with our leadership, with us, with me," he said.

Rao claimed that the Congress was not an alternative to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and that the former had become a "transit camp" for those who wished to switch over to the ruling party.

"Leaders in Congress are looking to become ministers in the TRS government. Those who cannot make it, they are playing match-fixing... TRS and Congress are one. Congress is not an opposition to TRS.

Congress has become a transit camp, he said.

Enthused by its impressive performance in the Lok Sabha election, the BJP in Telangana has been pitching itself as an alternative to the ruling TRS. PTI SJR BN