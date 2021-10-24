Manual labour, no alcohol and drugs: New Congress members must follow THESE rules

The Congress party is set to commence a massive membership drive for people who want to become party workers. The membership drive will commence from November 1 and will continue till March 31, 2022, till the organizational elections.

In the membership form issued by Congress, the new members have been asked to comply with the rules mentioned by the party. One of these rules is that new members must abstain from drinking alcohol or consuming intoxicant drugs.

Other rules to be followed by the new members of the Congress party are that they must agree to undertake tasks including manual labour must make sure that they do not own any property in excess of the ceiling laws.

People who wish to join the Congress party must also undertake the following, as mentioned on the form, “I subscribe to and work for promoting the principles of secularism, socialism and democracy. I shall not, directly or indirectly, openly or otherwise, adversely criticise the accepted policies and programmes of the party, except through party forums.”

List of rules to be followed by new Congress members

They must be a habitual wearer of Khadi.

They abstain from alcoholic drinks and intoxicant drugs.

They neither believe in nor practise social discrimination in any shape or form and undertake to work for its removal.

They believe in an integrated society without distinction of religion or caste.

They undertake to perform minimum tasks including manual labour as may be prescribed by the Working Committee.

They do not own any property in excess of ceiling laws.

In the form, the Congress party has further said that one of its objectives is the welfare and progress of all Indians. The party also has the objective of establishing a “socialist state through peaceful and constitutional means, which is based on parliamentary democracy.”