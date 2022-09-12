Mantra spills beans on why Sonu Sood is the real ‘Commander Karan Saxena’

The first of its kind, action audio drama series, 'Commander Karan Saxena,' stars Bollywood actor and audience favourite Sonu Sood as the protagonist. The show is a Spotify Original, from the house of MnM Talkies, directed by actor-director and the master of audio cinema Mantra. When asked how he found his ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ in Sonu Sood, he had something interesting to say.

“Sonu Sood is no less than a philanthropist. He has touched so many lives with his acts of kindness. As popular as he is as an actor, people really look at him like a messiah. He is a real-life hero. As soon as I read the script, I knew if there was a perfect ‘Commander Karan Saxena’, it was Sonu Sood. He’s humble, genuine and a real professional and his qualities reflect in his work too. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him,” says Mantra (Director, Commander Karan Saxena)

Sonu Sood made his audio and podcast debut with the show. The show is based on author Amit Khan's immensely successful book series ‘Commander Karan Saxena’, which follows the escapades of an Indian Secret Service Agent Karan Saxena with great deductive abilities, an unmatched attitude, and unparalleled swag. He possesses all of the characteristics of a Bollywood hero.

Sonu Sood is a public favourite, appreciated not just by moviegoers but also by the people in general. Commander Karan Saxena, the character, is that messianic agent. He would go out of his way to complete the mission he has set, and he has his own methods for doing it. Sonu Sood is a one-man army, similar to Commander Karan Sexena, 'jo hai apne aap mein ek sena.'

Listeners have applauded his portrayal as the action hero in the podcast series, which is climbing the Spotify Charts. Three books in the Commander Karan Saxena series have been adapted into audio series: ‘Ek Vaignanik Ki Talaash’, ‘Chakravyuh’, and ‘Mere Hath Mere Hathiyar’ and are available for Binge listen on Spotify Apps.

