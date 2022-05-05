Mansukh Hiran murder case: Sachin Waze gave Pradeep Sharma Rs 45 lakh, says NIA

On March 3, 2021, accused Sachin Waze met accused Pradeep Sharma at Police Station Foundation office, Andheri (East)

Pradeep Sharma, the former encounter specialist of Mumbai Police, had received Rs 45 lakhs from the sacked Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to murder businessman Mansukh Hiren, the National Investigation Agency told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, while opposing the bail plea of the former Shiv Sena leader. The agency called Sharma the main conspirator in the murder case, in its affidavit to the court.

"On March 3, 2021, accused Sachin Waze met accused Pradeep Sharma at Police Station Foundation office, Andheri (East), Mumbai during evening time and handed over a rexine bag containing a large amount of cash (bundles of Indian currency note of Rs 500 denomination)," the news agency ANI quoted from the affidavit.

It further said that Sharma called another accused in the case, Santosh Shelar, to check the registration number of the vehicle arranged by him.

The charge sheet further said that after realising that the investigation regarding planting of an explosive-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house on February 25 last year was being transferred to a senior officer, Waze tried to force Hiran to take the blame, who refused.

Hiran was found dead at a creek near Mumbai. It was his vehicle that was used to place the explosives. He had reported the vehicle stolen.

Sachin Waze was arrested in March 2021 in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case. He was later accused of murdering Hiran.

