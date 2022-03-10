Mansa seat, Punjab Election Result 2022: Congress candidate, popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala loses

Congress fielded Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala from the seat while the AAP fielded Dr Vijay Singla for Punjab assembly elections. AAP candidate from Mansa Dr Vijay Singla has won against Moose wala, who has now lost with 63323 votes.

The popular singer was booked in many cases by Punjab Police for promoting gun culture. He was also booked under the Arms Act. He belongs to Moosa village in Mansa district and his real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is moving towards a bumper majority in Punjab. Meanwhile, Congress is at number two. Not only this, veterans like CM Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh have lost the elections.

AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann has won the election along with Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa and BJP state president Ashwini Sharma winning respective seats.

The multi-cornered contest between contesting parties in Punjab started on February 20. A total of 1,54,69,618 voters exercised their right to franchise to decide the fate of 1304 candidates – 1209 male, 93 women and two transgenders. The polling took place in 117 constituencies spread across 23 districts of the state.

Some of the key players contesting for the Punjab elections are from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh`s Punjab Lok Congress party.

Prominent faces in Punjab are Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from the Chamkaur Sahib seat, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu against SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia from the Amritsar East seat, Captain Amarinder Singh from Patiala, Sukhbir Singh Badal from the Jalalabad Assembly constituency, Parkash Singh Badal from the Lambi seat, Ganieve Kaur Majithia from the Majitha seat and Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Bathinda seat.

The counting of votes for all five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Punjab started at 8 am today.