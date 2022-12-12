Search icon
TMC's Manoj Tiwary apologises for 'jhukega nahi sala' remark after backlash

Manoj Tiwary was seen encouraging the TMC workers from the Howrah Maidan`s assembly stage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

Cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary, who holds the post of Minister of State for Sports in the TMC government in West Bengal, has been in the news for his recent remark from the movie Pushpa.

Taking a direct jibe at the BJP, Tiwary challenged the opposition with direct remarks, saying, "Jhukega nahi sala". His remarks came while addressing a TMC rally on Sunday. 

Tiwary was seen encouraging the workers from the Howrah Maidan`s assembly stage. Asking the party followers and workers to remain united, he challenged the BJP. 

"Jhunkega nahi sala," said Tiwary as he directed the BJP workers to open their "ears" and listen to dialogues from the movie `Pushpa`. However, Tiwary soon received backlash for his remark and subsequently apologised for his remark.

As media persons questioned his take during the rally, he was seen apologising during the briefing. "I should not have spoken like that," apologised Tiwary.

Manoj Tiwary has played a total of 12 ODIs and three T20 matches for India. In ODIs, he has scored a total of 287 runs at an average of 23.92 and a strike rate of 71.22. This includes one century and one half-century.

