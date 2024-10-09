Manoj Punamiya, the visionary CEO of Royal India Corporation Limited (RICL), shares insights into the company’s remarkable turnaround and ambitious future. With a deep commitment to innovation and excellence, Punamiya is steering RICL towards new horizons in the real estate sector.

As we delve into RICL's recent milestones, Punamiya emphasizes the company's impressive financial turnaround: "Our recent achievements reflect not just a recovery but a renaissance. By eliminating past losses, we are paving the way for growth that aligns with our ambitious vision."

Central to this revival is the Kalyan Marina project, a massive undertaking worth hundreds of crores. This development promises luxurious living spaces in a prime location. "Kalyan Marina is more than a project; it's a symbol of our commitment to redefining urban living. We aim to blend luxury and connectivity, setting new benchmarks for modern living," Punamiya states.

Punamiya is particularly excited about RICL's strategic initiatives. "As I look at where we are now, I see the beginning of an exciting phase of expansion and innovation for RICL. Our focus is on high-potential projects like Kalyan Marina, Juhu, and Kalyan APMC," he explains. The Kalyan Marina project is expected to generate a good amount of earnings over the next three years, further solidifying RICL’s position in the competitive real estate landscape.

"Our strategic choices are grounded in the belief that successful developments must cater to the needs of modern urban dwellers," Punamiya adds.

Beyond the Kalyan Marina project, RICL is expanding its horizons. Currently in talks for a plot in Juhu, Punamiya anticipates significant revenue growth: "This project is projected to yield around hundreds of crores in the next three years, showcasing our ability to capitalize on prime locations."

Furthermore, RICL is exploring a large-scale partnership with MHADA at Kalyan APMC, which would encompass lakh+ square feet of residential and commercial space. "This partnership showcases our strategic focus on large-scale, impactful developments," he notes.

Punamiya's leadership is reflected in RICL’s successful ventures, including the esteemed Vertu in Wadala and other premium properties. These projects have set high standards in urban living and have been recognized for their superior craftsmanship. "Our previous successes fuel our ambition to push the envelope further. We strive to craft exceptional living environments that resonate with the needs of today's consumers," he asserts.

Punamiya also highlights RICL’s plans to diversify into the natural stone industry, addressing the growing global demand for high-quality materials. "This strategic move not only enhances our portfolio but also contributes to sustainable growth in regional and economic development," he explains.

With a recent preferential issue primarily supporting Kalyan Marina, the increased stake of promoters reflects robust confidence in RICL's growth trajectory. "This funding is crucial for maintaining our momentum and exploring new opportunities," he affirms.

As RICL continues to shape the future of urban living and infrastructure, Punamiya remains steadfast in delivering exceptional value to stakeholders. "We are committed to fostering sustainable growth while leading innovation in India's dynamic real estate sector," he concludes.

Manoj Punamiya’s vision and leadership are undoubtedly steering RICL towards a future marked by growth, innovation, and excellence.

