Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Renowned Monk and Mental Health Researcher Ishan Shivanand Launches International Bestseller "The Practice of Immortality" in India

Ankur: 'Reliability is the foundation of every result that lasts'

7 underrated K-Dramas you can watch on YouTube, from Kingmaker to Tomorrow With You

Nagarjuna Akkineni turns 66: 5 must-watch films that cement his legendary status

Manoj Jarange Patil Mumbai Morcha: Traffic advisory issued ahead of protest day 1, THESE key roads closed, diverted, here’s all we know

Mikkhail Vaswani hosts 2025 ICC Annual Conference in Singapore

National Sports Day 2025: 5 Bollywood stars who shine beyond acting with their love for sports

Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: Inside South India's richest star's jaw-dropping net worth that outshines Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

American economist decodes Donald Trump tariffs and BRICS alternative, says 'US acting as world's tough guy against…’

Viral video: Salman Khan dances his heart out with family during Ganpati Visarjan, bhaijaan's love for his niece, nephew wins netizens

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Renowned Monk and Mental Health Researcher Ishan Shivanand Launches International Bestseller "The Practice of Immortality" in India

Ishan Shivanand Launches Bestseller 'The Practice of Immortality' in India

Ankur: 'Reliability is the foundation of every result that lasts'

Ankur: 'Reliability is the foundation of every result that lasts'

7 underrated K-Dramas you can watch on YouTube, from Kingmaker to Tomorrow With You

7 underrated K-dramas worth watching free on YouTube

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Manoj Jarange Patil Mumbai Morcha: Traffic advisory issued ahead of protest day 1, THESE key roads closed, diverted, here’s all we know

Ahead of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's Mumbai Morcha protest march to Azad Maidan, Police have announced a traffic advisory across the city. Check what routes to avoid and see full details of the advisory here.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

Manoj Jarange Patil Mumbai Morcha: Traffic advisory issued ahead of protest day 1, THESE key roads closed, diverted, here’s all we know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's Mumbai Morcha protest march to Azad Maidan, Police have announced a traffic advisory across the city. Strict restrictions have been imposed on several key roads, and to be remain shut for all vehicles except emergency services due to traffic disruptions. 

Routes closed

Panvel–Sion Road, V.N. Purav Road, Eastern Freeway, P. D’Mello Road, Walchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Nauroji Road and Hajarimal Somani routes are closed until further notice. Vashi to Panjarpol, Southbound via Freeway, Veer Jijabai Bhosale Marg to Trombay, and Chhedanagar to Freeway are also closed. 

Diversions

Navi Mumbai, Mankhurd, Trombay, and Ghatkopar towards South Mumbai have been diverted. This is done to ease the congestions on the roads. 

  • Vehicles from Vashi can take a right from Southbound to Mankhurd Junction Bridge and enter Mumbai via Veer Jijabai Bhosale Road to IOC Junction and Chhedanagar Road. 
  • Vehicles from Trombay and the Freeway can use Chhedanagar Road, Amarmahal, Nehrunagar Bridge, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to enter the city.
  • Vehicles from V.N. Purav Marg, Deonar Farm Road, C.G. Gidwani North Channel, and East Free Road North Channel.

Advisory for motorists 

Motorists are advised the Mumbai traffic police to use:

  • Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road via Chhedanagar for entry into Mumbai.
  • Amarmahal–Nehru Nagar Bridge–Suman Nagar Junction–Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road for vehicles headed to South Mumbai.
  • Govandi Station Road, Neelam Junction, and IOC Junction as diversions for vehicles coming from Vashi and Trombay

Manoj Jarange Patil’s Maratha Quota Rally

Manoj Jarange Patil, who began his march from Jalna district earlier this week, reached Mumbai on Friday morning. He is being accompanied by many vehicles and supporters. He has announced an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan. What are his demands? Manoj Jarange patil is seeking for 10% reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The activist has demanded that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste already classified under the OBC category, thereby making them eligible for reservation in education and government jobs.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ankur: 'Reliability is the foundation of every result that lasts'
Ankur: 'Reliability is the foundation of every result that lasts'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush, says 'dentures pehen ke aati thi' | Viral video
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush
Sidharth Malhotra-Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur: Fresh pairings Bollywood fans are still waiting for
Fresh pairings Bollywood fans are still waiting for
Inside Ravichandran Ashwin's Chennai multi-crore mansion: Trophy corner, in-house gym, and...
Inside Ravichandran Ashwin's Chennai multi-crore mansion: Trophy corner, in-hous
Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: Inside South India's richest star's jaw-dropping net worth that outshines Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan
Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: Inside South India's richest star's jaw-dropping
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE