Manoj Jarange Patil Mumbai Morcha: Traffic advisory issued ahead of protest day 1, THESE key roads closed, diverted, here’s all we know

INDIA
Ahead of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's Mumbai Morcha protest march to Azad Maidan, Police have announced a traffic advisory across the city. Check what routes to avoid and see full details of the advisory here.
Panvel–Sion Road, V.N. Purav Road, Eastern Freeway, P. D’Mello Road, Walchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Nauroji Road and Hajarimal Somani routes are closed until further notice. Vashi to Panjarpol, Southbound via Freeway, Veer Jijabai Bhosale Marg to Trombay, and Chhedanagar to Freeway are also closed.
Navi Mumbai, Mankhurd, Trombay, and Ghatkopar towards South Mumbai have been diverted. This is done to ease the congestions on the roads.
Motorists are advised the Mumbai traffic police to use:
Manoj Jarange Patil, who began his march from Jalna district earlier this week, reached Mumbai on Friday morning. He is being accompanied by many vehicles and supporters. He has announced an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan. What are his demands? Manoj Jarange patil is seeking for 10% reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The activist has demanded that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste already classified under the OBC category, thereby making them eligible for reservation in education and government jobs.