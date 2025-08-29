Manoj Jarange Patil Mumbai Morcha: Traffic advisory issued ahead of protest day 1, THESE key roads closed, diverted, here’s all we know

Ahead of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's Mumbai Morcha protest march to Azad Maidan, Police have announced a traffic advisory across the city. Check what routes to avoid and see full details of the advisory here.

Strict restrictions have been imposed on several key roads, and to be remain shut for all vehicles except emergency services due to traffic disruptions.

Routes closed

Panvel–Sion Road, V.N. Purav Road, Eastern Freeway, P. D’Mello Road, Walchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Nauroji Road and Hajarimal Somani routes are closed until further notice. Vashi to Panjarpol, Southbound via Freeway, Veer Jijabai Bhosale Marg to Trombay, and Chhedanagar to Freeway are also closed.

Diversions

Navi Mumbai, Mankhurd, Trombay, and Ghatkopar towards South Mumbai have been diverted. This is done to ease the congestions on the roads.

Vehicles from Vashi can take a right from Southbound to Mankhurd Junction Bridge and enter Mumbai via Veer Jijabai Bhosale Road to IOC Junction and Chhedanagar Road.

Vehicles from Trombay and the Freeway can use Chhedanagar Road, Amarmahal, Nehrunagar Bridge, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to enter the city.

Vehicles from V.N. Purav Marg, Deonar Farm Road, C.G. Gidwani North Channel, and East Free Road North Channel.

Advisory for motorists

Motorists are advised the Mumbai traffic police to use:

Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road via Chhedanagar for entry into Mumbai.

Amarmahal–Nehru Nagar Bridge–Suman Nagar Junction–Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road for vehicles headed to South Mumbai.

Govandi Station Road, Neelam Junction, and IOC Junction as diversions for vehicles coming from Vashi and Trombay

Manoj Jarange Patil’s Maratha Quota Rally

Manoj Jarange Patil, who began his march from Jalna district earlier this week, reached Mumbai on Friday morning. He is being accompanied by many vehicles and supporters. He has announced an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan. What are his demands? Manoj Jarange patil is seeking for 10% reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The activist has demanded that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste already classified under the OBC category, thereby making them eligible for reservation in education and government jobs.