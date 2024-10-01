Twitter
Top Nephrologists of the country: Redefining excellence in Renal Care

Manoj Gupta: Visionary Leader in IT Distribution

Anadrol (Oxymetholone) Information: Dosages, Side Effects, Bodybuilding Cycles, and Tips for Buying Online

Stanozolol Steroid and Its Cycle, Benefits, Side Effects, and Dosage for Bodybuilding

Your Guide to Methandienone: Dosage, Side Effects, Cycle Tips, and Where to Buy Dbol Steroids

Manoj Gupta: Visionary Leader in IT Distribution

Manoj Gupta, Managing Director of Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd, has over three decades of experience in the technology distribution industry. Since founding the company in 1994, he has been instrumental in establishing Fortune Marketing as a trusted leader in the sector.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 09:43 PM IST

Under his leadership, the company has become a key distributor for top technology brands such as HP, Acer, Tenda, Tiandy, Secureye, ZOOOK, PNY, McAfee, Norton, Targus and Lenovo. Over the years, Manoj Gupta has achieved significant milestones.

He established Fortune Marketing with the vision of creating a powerful player in the Indian IT distribution market. His ability to secure exclusive partnerships with global brands has helped Fortune Marketing carve out a dominant presence. In 2023, he established a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Noida specializing in IT peripherals, surveillance products (IP CCTV Camera, 4G-Wi-Fi camera, NVR/DVR), networking and telecom solutions- like- Wi-Fi & 4G routers, access points, Poe switches, 4G hotspots and Data cards. This Unit received the PLI in Nov 2021 and started successfully in Feb 2022. This initiative has strengthened the company's position in the industry, expanded its manufacturing capabilities, and contributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India initiative. 

Innovation in security technology has been a hallmark of Manoj's career. He launched the Secureye brand, focusing on CCTV and biometric solutions & Fibre Networking products, making it a leader in India's security and surveillance industry. Additionally, he developed Enter, an in-house IT peripheral brand known for reliable and affordable technology solutions. Another key achievement is the introduction of ZOOOK, a premium consumer electronics brand recognized for its cutting-edge products in audio, lifestyle electronics, and smart home solutions.

Manoj's leadership style is characterized by a hands-on approach, fostering a strong culture of teamwork, innovation, and customer satisfaction within Fortune Marketing. His commitment to ethical business practices and building long-term relationships with vendors and clients has been a cornerstone of the company's growth and success. Under his guidance, Fortune Marketing has evolved into a national leader with a pan-India presence.

His strategic vision has driven the company's diversification into new product categories such as networking, telecom products, and consumer electronics. By focusing on expanding the company's footprint both domestically and internationally, Manoj has positioned Fortune Marketing at the forefront of technology distribution in India.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Manoj Gupta is dedicated to giving back to society. He actively participates in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives that focus on education, healthcare, and supporting underprivileged communities. Manoj's leadership and vision have transformed Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd into a powerhouse in the IT distribution sector. His ventures, including the new setup of the manufacturing unit, and in-house brands like Secureye, Enter, and ZOOOK, highlight his dedication to innovation, quality, and the advancement of domestic manufacturing. His mission is to make technology more accessible to businesses and consumers across India while driving growth for Fortune Marketing on a global scale.

 

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

