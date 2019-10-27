Manohar Lal Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM for second term today, Dushyant Chautala to be his deputy

Incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala will on Sunday take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively. The low-key affair will be held at 2:15 pm at Raj Bhavan.

Khattar on Saturday met Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in Chandigarh after being elected BJP's legislative party leader and staked claim to form the government. He was accompanied by Chautala whose party JJP has announced support to a BJP-led government in the state.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats in Haryana but fell short of the majority mark of 46. The JJP, with its 10 MLAs, emerged as a key to forming government. The Congress won 31 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

After meeting the Governor along with other party leaders, Khattar on Saturday said he staked claim to form the government and tendered his resignation as chief minister. The Governor accepted their proposal and invited them for the oath-taking ceremony which will be held at 2:15 pm on October 27 at the Raj Bhavan.

Khattar will take oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

BJP working president JP Nadda, several union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and a few BJP MPs are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony, according to party sources.

Ajay Chautala, Dushyant's father who is serving a jail sentence after his for conviction in a teacher recruitment scam, was granted furlough of two weeks on Saturday. He will also attend the oath-taking ceremony.