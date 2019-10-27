Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM for second term, Dushyant Chautala sworn in as his deputy

Manohar Lal Khattar and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala on Sunday took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively.

The two leaders were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

This is the second term of Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister.

BJP national working president JP Nadda, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal and party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal were among the guests at the swearing-in ceremony.

Ajay Chautala, the father of Dushyant Chautala who was released on furlough just before the oath-taking ceremony, said, "What can be a better occasion for a father, than this? Congress can say anything they want to but this govt will go on for 5 years and work for the development of Haryana. There could not have been a better Diwali than this."

Ajay Chautala, who is serving a jail sentence after his for conviction in a teacher recruitment scam, was granted furlough of two weeks on Saturday.

Hitting at the JJP-BJP alliance, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "Alliance has been forged in manner of 'vote kisi ki, support kisi ko'. This govt is based on selfishness. JJP disrespected people's mandate. We had less time after changes in our org. Had the changes been made earlier, results would've been different."

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats in Haryana but fell short of the majority mark of 46. The JJP, with its 10 MLAs, emerged as a key to forming government. The Congress won 31 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

After meeting the Governor along with other party leaders, Khattar on Saturday met Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and staked claim to form the government and tendered his resignation as chief minister. The Governor accepted their proposal and invited them for the oath-taking ceremony.