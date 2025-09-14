Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Forget about everything....': Wasim Akram issues bold statement before high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh and other Punjabi singers who took desi beats to international charts

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya on brink of historic record, need 9 runs to achieve THIS rare feat

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at sbi.bank.in, get direct LINK, steps to download here

Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends message to protestors, ask them to...

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train set to launch before Chhath Puja and Diwali, viral video shows 'luxurious interiors, diffused lights' - WATCH

Hindi Diwas 2025: Why teaching children Hindi has 5 BIG benefits, 3rd one offers lifelong advantage, check here

Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup face-off, Mohammed Shami reacts to Virat Kohli's 'lazy' tag for him: ‘Agar banda relaxed hai...'

Manohar Lal Khattar says, ‘not fair’ to oppose India vs Pak T20 Asia Cup match due to..., ‘As far as the game...’

Manohar Lal Khattar says, ‘not fair’ to oppose India vs Pak T20 Asia Cup match due to...,‘As far as the game...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Forget about everything....': Wasim Akram issues bold statement before high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Wasim Akram issues bold statement before high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup

PM Modi issues BIG statement on abuse row: 'I'm Lord Shiva's devotee, will...'

PM Modi's BIG statement on abuse row: 'I'm Lord Shiva's devotee, will...'

Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh and other Punjabi singers who took desi beats to international charts

Punjabi singers who took desi beats to international charts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeIndia

INDIA

Manohar Lal Khattar says, ‘not fair’ to oppose India vs Pak T20 Asia Cup match due to..., ‘As far as the game...’

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar defended the move to play the cricket match against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025 and said that the game and Operation Sindoor are two “different issues”. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Union Minister acknowledged the sentiment behind the game and said that it is “not fair” to oppose the India vs Pakistan match.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 02:25 PM IST

Manohar Lal Khattar says, ‘not fair’ to oppose India vs Pak T20 Asia Cup match due to..., ‘As far as the game...’
Manohar Lal Khattar on India Pak match
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar defended the move to play the cricket match against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025 and said that the game and Operation Sindoor are two “different issues”. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Union Minister acknowledged the sentiment behind the game and said that it is “not fair” to oppose the India vs Pakistan match.

Why does Khattar not oppose the match?

He said, “Both issues are different. As far as the matter between India and Pakistan (the cricket match), Operation Sindoor, and other things are concerned, nobody will say that the match will happen just by comparing them. But as far as the game is concerned, the game has sentiment, and players also worked hard for it, so it is not fair to oppose it. That's why whatever has been decided has been decided thoughtfully.”

The Indian cricket team is set to play against Pakistan's team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in the UAE. The match has sparked a political row, as this is the first game between the two nations after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives.

ALSO READ: 'Operation Sindoor a waste': Pahalgam victim who lost father, brother on India vs Pak Asia Cup match

Owaisi on India-Pak match

Earlier, criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the upcoming cricket match, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the decision to play cricket matches with the rival country and sought clarity from the government on the monetary gains compared to the loss of human lives.

“My question to the Chief Minister of Assam, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and all of them is that you don't have the power to refuse to play a cricket match against Pakistan, which asked for the religion of our 26 citizens in Pahalgam and shot them...” Owaisi said, speaking to the media. The AIMIM chief asked if the money earned through the match is more valuable than the lives of 26 citizens who were killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK: Netizens hail Punjab Kings for Asia Cup 2025 post with missing Pakistan flag
IND vs PAK: Netizens hail Punjab Kings for Asia Cup post with no Pakistan flag
After winning acclaim at Cannes and TIFF; Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound to release in India on...
Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound to release on...
Ragini MMS, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actress Karishma Sharma gets injured with multiple bruises, swollen head due to train mishap: 'I’ve been in pain since..'
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actress Karishma Sharma gets injured with multiple bruises
Turning Point USA to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s life at mega event, Donald Trump to attend; know date, timing, other details
Turning Point USA to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s life at mega event, know date, tim
AI love! Woman treats chatbot as husband, real partner also talks to it, know shocking details
AI love! Woman treats chatbot as husband, real partner also talks to it
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE