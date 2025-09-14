Manohar Lal Khattar says, ‘not fair’ to oppose India vs Pak T20 Asia Cup match due to..., ‘As far as the game...’

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar defended the move to play the cricket match against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025 and said that the game and Operation Sindoor are two “different issues”. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Union Minister acknowledged the sentiment behind the game and said that it is “not fair” to oppose the India vs Pakistan match.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar defended the move to play the cricket match against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025 and said that the game and Operation Sindoor are two “different issues”. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Union Minister acknowledged the sentiment behind the game and said that it is “not fair” to oppose the India vs Pakistan match.

Why does Khattar not oppose the match?

He said, “Both issues are different. As far as the matter between India and Pakistan (the cricket match), Operation Sindoor, and other things are concerned, nobody will say that the match will happen just by comparing them. But as far as the game is concerned, the game has sentiment, and players also worked hard for it, so it is not fair to oppose it. That's why whatever has been decided has been decided thoughtfully.”

The Indian cricket team is set to play against Pakistan's team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in the UAE. The match has sparked a political row, as this is the first game between the two nations after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives.

ALSO READ: 'Operation Sindoor a waste': Pahalgam victim who lost father, brother on India vs Pak Asia Cup match

Owaisi on India-Pak match

Earlier, criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the upcoming cricket match, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the decision to play cricket matches with the rival country and sought clarity from the government on the monetary gains compared to the loss of human lives.

“My question to the Chief Minister of Assam, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and all of them is that you don't have the power to refuse to play a cricket match against Pakistan, which asked for the religion of our 26 citizens in Pahalgam and shot them...” Owaisi said, speaking to the media. The AIMIM chief asked if the money earned through the match is more valuable than the lives of 26 citizens who were killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.