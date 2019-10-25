Manohar Lal Khattar may take oath as Haryana CM today as independent MLAs likely to offer 'unconditional support' to BJP

In the 90-member assembly, BJP has won 40 seats, however, it has fallen short of the magic number 46 needed to stake claim to form the government.

With Haryana assembly election 2019 results for all 90 seats have been declared, Manohar Lal Khattar may stake claim to form the government as BJP has emerged as the single largest party.

The BJP which is six MLAs short to stake claim to form the government is seeking support from the independent MLAs.

Earlier, Gopal Kanda and 5 independent MLAs had met BJP's working president JP Nadda in Delhi. Kanda's brother Gobind has claimed that his brother and independent MLAs will offer unconditional support to the BJP.

Gobind Kanda, brother of Independent MLA Gopal Kanda:

Gobind Kanda, brother of Independent MLA Gopal Kanda: 2009 has repeated itself in 2019. Instead of Congress it is BJP today, with victory on 40 seats. Gopal Kanda has left for Delhi with 6 MLAs. They will form BJP's govt. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls

Khattar has already reached Delhi and holding closed-door meetings with JP Nadda, BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain and other senior party leaders on government formation.

Meanwhile, Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which has won 10 seats holds an important key to government formation, as various possibilities exist.

Lashing out at BJP, former Haryana Chief Minister's BS Hooda's son DS Hooda said, "Independent MLAs who are going to be a part of the Khattar government are digging their own political grave. They are selling the trust of people. People of Haryana will never forgive those who do so. People will thrash them with shoes."

"With the blessing of people of Haryana, we will again form government in the state. We have emerged as the single largest party," said BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain.

Also, Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala said, "Independent candidates have come with BJP. The government will be formed under the leadership of ML Khattar. He is coming to Delhi today to hold discussions."

"People have given a mandate to BJP. However, we will introspect on why did the party get 7 seats less this time. Both the party and I will learn from results of these elections. We'll take steps to strengthen the party in the state."

Addressing party workers after assembly election results on Thursday, PM Modi said, "The political pundits who are analysing today's election results, Haryana in itself is an exceptional win since these days there have been less instances of winning again after completing a 5-year term."

"Devendra Fadnavis ji and Manohar Lal ji both were first-time chief ministers, they did not even have the experience as ministers. And for five years they kept working for people's welfare and as a result, people have again put their faith in them," PM added.

"In Haryana have seen a 3% increase in our vote share since the last time and we have emerged as the largest party there, I thank the people for this," said BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.