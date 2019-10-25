Manohar Lal Khattar may take oath as Haryana CM today as independent MLAs likely to offer 'unconditional support' to BJP

Headlines

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MP urination case, Muslim law board on UCC, Kedarnath proposal video, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 6

DNA: How the people of the village got trapped in the web of diseases?

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023: 5 players who might retire from ODIs after 2023 ODI World Cup

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

HomeIndia

India

Manohar Lal Khattar may take oath as Haryana CM today as independent MLAs likely to offer 'unconditional support' to BJP

In the 90-member assembly, BJP has won 40 seats, however, it has fallen short of the magic number 46 needed to stake claim to form the government.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 25, 2019, 11:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With Haryana assembly election 2019 results for all 90 seats have been declared, Manohar Lal Khattar may stake claim to form the government as BJP has emerged as the single largest party. 

In the 90-member assembly, BJP has won 40 seats, however, it has fallen short of the magic number 46 needed to stake claim to form the government.

The BJP which is six MLAs short to stake claim to form the government is seeking support from the independent MLAs.

Earlier, Gopal Kanda and 5 independent MLAs had met BJP's working president JP Nadda in Delhi. Kanda's brother Gobind has claimed that his brother and independent MLAs will offer unconditional support to the BJP.

Khattar has already reached Delhi and holding closed-door meetings with JP Nadda, BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain and other senior party leaders on government formation.

Meanwhile, Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which has won 10 seats holds an important key to government formation, as various possibilities exist. 

Also ReadAssembly Election Results: Haryana facing hung assembly, Dushyant Chautala emerges as kingmaker - 4 possible scenarios

Lashing out at BJP, former Haryana Chief Minister's BS Hooda's son DS Hooda said, "Independent MLAs who are going to be a part of the Khattar government are digging their own political grave. They are selling the trust of people. People of Haryana will never forgive those who do so. People will thrash them with shoes."

"With the blessing of people of Haryana, we will again form government in the state. We have emerged as the single largest party," said BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain.

Also, Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala said, "Independent candidates have come with BJP. The government will be formed under the leadership of ML Khattar. He is coming to Delhi today to hold discussions."

"People have given a mandate to BJP. However, we will introspect on why did the party get 7 seats less this time. Both the party and I will learn from results of these elections. We'll take steps to strengthen the party in the state."

Addressing party workers after assembly election results on Thursday, PM Modi said, "The political pundits who are analysing today's election results, Haryana in itself is an exceptional win since these days there have been less instances of winning again after completing a 5-year term."

"Devendra Fadnavis ji and Manohar Lal ji both were first-time chief ministers, they did not even have the experience as ministers. And for five years they kept working for people's welfare and as a result, people have again put their faith in them," PM added.

"In Haryana have seen a 3% increase in our vote share since the last time and we have emerged as the largest party there, I thank the people for this," said BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Punit Renjen, from leaving school due to financial troubles to becoming global CEO of Deloitte

Video of man urinating on drunk friend goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

India vs Pakistan ‘flag wars’: Why Pak will hoist Rs 40 crore flag on Independence Day amid Rs 2000 cr debt

Chandrayaan-3: When will India's third moon mission land on lunar surface? ISRO chief says this

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE