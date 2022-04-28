MannerlessCM trends on Twitter after Arvind Kejriwal 'stretches' during PM Modi’s Covid meeting

Photo - Twitter screengrab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a crucial Covid-19 meeting with the chief ministers of all the states to reiterate some of the important points to manage the pandemic. More than PM Modi’s words, one instance from the meeting stood out for the entire nation.

During the Covid-19 meeting of CMs, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could be seen stretching while PM Modi talked to all the attendees. Slamming this behavior, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) posted a video of this instance from the meeting.

In the video shared by BJP and multiple party leaders, Arvind Kejriwal could be seen leaning back on his chair with his hands folded above his head, seemingly stretching, while PM Modi was talking about the Covid-19 situation in the country.

BJP shared this video with the caption, “Mannerless CM of Delhi!” Further, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also shared the video with the caption, “Is Arvind Kejriwal bored or mannerless or both? Is this how a CM behaves in such an important meeting?”

Soon after the BJP posted the video, the tag #MannerlessCM started trending on Twitter, with many people criticizing the demeanor of Kejriwal during the meeting. People slammed the Delhi CM, saying that he should be respectful when the prime minister is speaking.

One Twitter user wrote, “This is how backbenchers behave in a class, no way for a CM to act.” Another netizen said, “Even if you don’t respect the man, respect the post of the PM during a crucial meeting.” Here are some of the tweets posted by social media users.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an important meeting with all the state chief ministers on April 27 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. Taking note of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, PM Modi shone a light on several guidelines to be kept in mind during this time.

It must be noted that this comes at a time when the fear regarding the Covid-19 fourth wave remains high in India. PM Modi, during the meeting with the CMs, discussed the importance of promoting masks, immediate vaccination of children, and several other Covid measures.

