Mann Ki Baat: Second wave of COVID-19 has shaken India, says PM Narendra Modi | Key highlights

As India conitnues to fight the second wave of COVID-19 amid a shortage of oxygen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 25) said in his 'Mann Ki Baat' that the the second wave of coronavirus has shaken the country.

Addressing the nation through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, PM said the Centre is “fighting with all its might to support states”. “I’m speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, nation’s morale was high, it was confident but this storm (2nd wave) has shaken the nation”, Modi said during 76th episode of his radio programme.

PM Modi said that people should seek information on COVID-19 through reliable sources only and should not become the victim of rumours. “I appeal to you all to seek information on COVID19 through reliable sources only. I am seeing many doctors have taken to social media to share information on COVID19 and are also offering consultations. I urge people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccine”, he stated.

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi's speech:

- The government of India is dedicated to taking forward the efforts of the state governments to tackle the current COVID19 situation: PM Modi- To tackle this wave of COVID, I have held meetings with experts from many fields like pharma industry, oxygen production etc, informed PM Modi during ‘Mann Ki Baat’.- Country’s corporate sector can also participate in vaccine drive by getting their employees vaccinated.Govt of India’s free vaccination program will continue in future too. I request states to ensure benefits of this free vaccination program reaches as many people as possible, said PM.- I urge people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccine. You all must be aware that Govt of India has sent free vaccine to all State Govts. All people above 45 yrs of age can benefit from this. From May 1st, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age, PM Modi stated.- The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude towards ambulance drivers. He said,”There is a huge contribution of ambulance drivers in this war against COVID19. I extend my gratitude to them.”