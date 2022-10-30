Search icon
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address the nation in 94th edition today

Mann Ki Baat can be heard on All India Radio at 11 am today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 07:14 AM IST

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address the nation in 94th edition today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country in his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio at 11 am on Sunday. This will be the 94th episode of the monthly radio programme.

Earlier this month, PM Modi invited people to share ideas and suggestions for his Mann Ki Baat program to be aired on October 30. The Prime Minister had tweeted asking people to send their ideas and inputs for the upcoming Mann Ki Baat programme on October 30. 

He asked people to write on MyGov or NaMo app or record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800, sending their suggestions on the topics or issues they want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' episode. The phone lines were open till October 28.

Mann Ki Baat can be heard on All India Radio. It will also be telecast on Doordarshan. You can also listen to this program by visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook page. Apart from this, updates will also be available on the Twitter handle of All India Radio and PMO.

