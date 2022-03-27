PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am, regional language broadcast at 8pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to share his thoughts with the public in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme today. The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio at 11 am.

The telecast can be viewed on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. It can also be seen at AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. Besides these platforms, the programme will be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Viewers can also see the regional language versions of the PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address at 8 pm.

As per sources, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president JP Nadda will also listen to the PM’s monthly radio programme today. Besides J P Nadda, several other BJP workers will be listening to the PM’s address at the booth number 59, Yamuna Vihar Mandal, North-East District.

Today’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be the Prime Minister’s first radio programme after winning elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Notably, the first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014. Today’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast will be the 87th episode of the monthly radio programme.

The "Mann ki Baat" programme is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address. It is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.