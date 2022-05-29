Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address the nation at 11 am today

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on All India Radio at 11 am, Sunday.

It will be the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app.

Earlier, PM Modi said that he received numerous inputs for this edition of Mann Ki Baat programme. The Prime Minister had also shared a booklet based on last month’s episode of Mann Ki Baat containing interesting articles on the topics discussed in the programme.