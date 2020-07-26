'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi to address nation today in monthly radio programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 AM on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat."

Earlier on July 11, Modi had tweeted, "I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month`s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!"

Speaking at the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` Prime Minister Modi had said, "There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges."

The Prime Minister addresses Mann ki Baat on the last Sunday of every month.

